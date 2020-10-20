Case filed against cyber bully who issued rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter

Though the cyber bully has deactivated his Twitter account, the police commissioner has assured that firm action will be taken against him.

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress

Since last evening, internet users were sent on a shot after a cyber bully going by the name Rithik Raj hissed rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter. Calling Vijay Sethupathi, a traitor of Tamil people, he issued the threat on Twitter. This received the wrath of people and celebrities who condemned the act and spoke up against such trolls. Now, it has been revealed that a case has been filed against the bully and police are investigating the matter.

The user has deleted his Twitter account and police are currently tracking down his IP address. Chiennai’s police Commissioner Mahesh Aggarwal took to his Twitter space and revealed that a case has been filed against the bully. He wrote, “There has been lot of concern in social media regarding comments made in social media against a celebrity. On receipt of complaint to this effect a case in Cyber Cell has been registered.”

There has been lot of concern in social media regarding comments made in social media against a celebrity. On receipt of complaint to this effect a case in Cyber Cell has been registered. — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) October 20, 2020

After receiving requests from celebrities and fans, Vijay Sethupathi announced that the biopic of Srilankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan was called off, and the cricketer himself requested Vijay Sethupathi to walk out of the film. After the makers of the film released a motion poster of the film, fans took to social media and expressed that it was wrong of Vijay Sethupathi for choosing to act in the biopic.

