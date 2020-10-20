  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Case filed against cyber bully who issued rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter

Though the cyber bully has deactivated his Twitter account, the police commissioner has assured that firm action will be taken against him.
17234 reads Mumbai
Case filed against cyber bully who issued rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s daughterCase filed against cyber bully who issued rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress

Since last evening, internet users were sent on a shot after a cyber bully going by the name Rithik Raj hissed rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter. Calling Vijay Sethupathi, a traitor of Tamil people, he issued the threat on Twitter. This received the wrath of people and celebrities who condemned the act and spoke up against such trolls. Now, it has been revealed that a case has been filed against the bully and police are investigating the matter.

The user has deleted his Twitter account and police are currently tracking down his IP address. Chiennai’s police Commissioner Mahesh Aggarwal took to his Twitter space and revealed that a case has been filed against the bully. He wrote, “There has been lot of concern in social media regarding comments made in social media against a celebrity. On receipt of complaint to this effect a case in Cyber Cell has been registered.”

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter issued rape threat on Twitter over the controversy on Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

After receiving requests from celebrities and fans, Vijay Sethupathi announced that the biopic of Srilankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan was called off, and the cricketer himself requested Vijay Sethupathi to walk out of the film. After the makers of the film released a motion poster of the film, fans took to social media and expressed that it was wrong of Vijay Sethupathi for choosing to act in the biopic.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter issued rape threat on Twitter over the controversy on Muttiah Muralitharan biopic
Vijay Sethupathi's 800 Controversy: Makkal Selvan backs out from biopic post Muttiah Muralitharan requests him
Radikaa Sarathkumar backs Vijay Sethupathi amid the controversy around Muttiah Muralitharan biopic
Vijay Sethupathi's 800 Controversy: Muttiah Muralitharan finally breaks silence on his biopic
Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Nithya Menen in an upcoming Malayalam drama
Asuran actor Teejay REJECTED to play as Muttiah Muralitharan's younger version in 800

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement