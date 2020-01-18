Case filed against Rajinikanth for ‘spreading false news’ about Periyar; Read Details

A complaint has been made against Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam for 'spreading false information' about social reformer Periyar. During an event of his last film Darbar, Rajinikanth reportedly said that during a rally held by Periyar EVR in 1971, in Tamil Nadu's Salem, idols of Lord Rama and Sita were paraded in an offensive way. According to Mani, who is the president of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Rajini's claims were not true.

Mani had filed the complaint while demanding a public apology from Rajinikanth. The FIR has been filed under Section 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 505 (Statements conducting public mischief) of Indian Penal Code. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar also has Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty and Yogi Babu in key roles. Rajinikanth played the role of a cop in the movie and Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music while Santhosh Shivan cranked the camera. The makers of the film had recently lodged a complaint against a local cable TV operator in Madurai for airing the pirated version of Darbar in their TV channel.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is being produced by Sun Pictures. The film also has Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Soori in key roles. Currently, Thalaivar 168 is being shot at a brisk pace in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City.