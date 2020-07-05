Case filed against Ram Gopal Varma's film on honour killing; Director says no intention to demean anyone

According to media reports, Pranay's father Balaswamy has moved to court and a case has been registered against Ram Gopal Varma for making a film on an issue and using photos without their consent.

Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming film on honour killing lands him in trouble as late Perumalla Pranay's father has filed a complaint against the director. RGV's upcoming film is titled Murder and reportedly, it is based on an incident of alleged honour killing in 2018. The film is allegedly based on the caste-based killing of Pranay Perumalla. According to media reports, Pranay's father Balaswamy has moved to court and a case has been registered against the director for making a film on an issue and using photos without their consent. Well, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and responded on the same. In the series of Tweets, RGV mentioned that he is not trying to 'demean or degrade anyone'

Sharing the poster of the film, the filmmaker wrote, "With regard to media speculations on the case filed on my film MURDER ,I once again want to reiterate that my film is based and inspired from a true incident and it is not the truth ..Also there’s no mention of anyone’s caste in the film."

In his next Tweet, Ram Gopal Varma said that he will give an appropriate reply if required by law. He Tweeted, "With regard to the case filed on the basis of uninformed speculations,our advocates will give an appropriate reply as required by law."

He further wrote, "I specifically mentioned that I have no intention to demean or degrade anyone."

The film is directed by Anand Chandra and is jointly produced by Natti Karuna and Natti Kranthi.

