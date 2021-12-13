Case filed against Samantha's dance number in Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise is releasing on December 17 and ahead of it, the film has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons. According to reports, a case has been filed against Samantha's special dance number Oo Antava by a men's association. Reportedly, a lawsuit has been filed against the song for portraying men as lustful through its lyrics and visuals.

The men's association has demanded a ban on the song in the Andhra Pradesh court, and the court is yet to settle the case. This is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first-ever special; dance number and unfortunately, it has landed into controversy due to its lyrics and visuals. The song, which has been released in multiple languages is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the lyrics are penned by Viveka and Chandrabose.

Check out the song below:

Pushpa: The Rise is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Also starring Malayalam hearthrobh Fahad Faasil as the main antagonist, Pushpa will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

For the unversed, Pushpa is a two-part action drama that revolves around red sandalwood smuggling in the remote parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: IN PICS: Allu Arjun thanks Samantha to SS Rajamouli's speech & Sukumar not attending; Pushpa event highlights