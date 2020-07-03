Case filed against Vishal Film Factory’s employee after she swindled Rs 45 lakh from the production company?

A woman, who has been working for his production company for more than 6 years, has cheated about Rs 45 lakh from the company.

Apart from his commitments in acting, Kollywood actor Vishal is also known for his production company, Vishal Film Factory. His production venture had bankrolled some popular Kollywood movies including Sandakozhi 2, Irumbu Thirai, Thupparivaalan, among the others. Now, according to media reports, a woman, who has been working for his production company for more than 6 years, has cheated about Rs 45 lakh from the company. It is also reported that the company’s manager has filed a case against the employee at the station in Chennai today.

Allegedly, the woman was appointed to take care of financed for Income Tax. Instead of paying the company’s taxes, she has transferred the money to her personal account. Vishal is yet to make an official statement regarding the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishal is producing and playing the lead role in Chakra and Thupparivaalan 2. Fecently, his friend from the industry Arya revealed the trailer of Chakra. The film that stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as the leading ladies.

Debutant Anandan has helmed the film and has its music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. On the other hand, Thupparivaalan 2 was wrapped up recently. After having a fall off with Mysskin, Vishal came on board the film as the director. For the unversed, the film’s original version was directed by Mysskin and he was sidelined from the sequel. Mysskin directed a huge portion of the sequel. While Mysskin claimed that he was not respected by Vishal, the latter claimed that Mysskin demanded more money than the budget amount.

