  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Case filed against Vishal Film Factory’s employee after she swindled Rs 45 lakh from the production company?

A woman, who has been working for his production company for more than 6 years, has cheated about Rs 45 lakh from the company.
2606 reads Mumbai
Case filed against Vishal Film Factory’s employee after she swindled Rs 45 lakh from the production company?Case filed against Vishal Film Factory’s employee after she swindled Rs 45 lakh from the production company?
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Apart from his commitments in acting, Kollywood actor Vishal is also known for his production company, Vishal Film Factory. His production venture had bankrolled some popular Kollywood movies including  Sandakozhi 2, Irumbu Thirai, Thupparivaalan, among the others. Now, according to media reports, a woman, who has been working for his production company for more than 6 years, has cheated about Rs 45 lakh from the company. It is also reported that the company’s manager has filed a case against the employee at the station in Chennai today.

Allegedly, the woman was appointed to take care of financed for Income Tax. Instead of paying the company’s taxes, she has transferred the money to her personal account. Vishal is yet to make an official statement regarding the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishal is producing and playing the lead role in Chakra and Thupparivaalan 2. Fecently, his friend from the industry Arya revealed the trailer of Chakra. The film that stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as the leading ladies.

Debutant Anandan has helmed the film and has its music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. On the other hand, Thupparivaalan 2 was wrapped up recently. After having a fall off with Mysskin, Vishal came on board the film as the director. For the unversed, the film’s original version was directed by Mysskin and he was sidelined from the sequel. Mysskin directed a huge portion of the sequel. While Mysskin claimed that he was not respected by Vishal, the latter claimed that Mysskin demanded more money than the budget amount.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Anonymous 41 minutes ago

something is a miss usualy cheating is done by new comers. some one for 6 years is not likeable to do this .

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement