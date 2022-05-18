Case registered against hospital for alleged negligence in Kannada actress Chethana Raj’s plastic surgery

Kannada television actress Chethana Raj reportedly passed away during plastic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The actress got admitted on May 16 for liposuction surgery that reportedly went wrong and claimed her life. According to the latest reports, the police have registered a case against the hospital. Chethana’s parents had earlier alleged that it was the hospital's negligence that caused the demise of their daughter.

Varadaraj, the father of Chethana Raj, spoke to ANI, “I asked my daughter not to go through any surgery. She had some complications during the operation and the hospital staff informed my wife that she has a problem with breathing. We shifted her to some other hospital where the doctors declared her dead”.

As the cosmetic hospital didn't have ICU, Chethana was reportedly shifted to Kade Hospital but the doctors at the hospital allegedly claimed that she was brought dead. The hospital's ICU Intensivist, Dr Sandeep V at Kaade Hospital filed an FIR at the police station claiming someone barged into the ICU and also threatened the security.

According to a complaint lodged by Dr Sandeep V, the ICU intensivist at the Kaade Hospital, Dr Melvin rushed her to the hospital and 'threatened' everyone to treat her the way he was directing. He also stated there was no pulse on the victim and tried CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) for 45 minutes to revive her but there was no response. He suspected she was brought dead.

"We strongly object to this kind of behaviour by these doctors and if necessary we may decide to file a report against them. This report is sent to you to bring to your notice that this incident does not appear normal," the complaint further read.

