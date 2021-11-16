Nithiin is gearing up to entertain the audiences with his upcoming action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam. Catherine Tresa on board as second female lead in Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam. While Krithi Shetty is the first female lead of the film, today the makers announced the second female lead. Talented actress Catherine Tresa has been roped in to play the second female lead opposite Nithiin.

The makers took to social media and welcome her on board with a special poster. Ever since announcement, the film has been riding high on expectations as Nithiin will be seen in proper action role after a very long time.

Check out the announcement post here:

Billed to be a mass and commercial entertainer with political elements, the shoot is currently progressing in Hyderabad. A few days ago, makers announced the official release date of the film. Macherla Niyojakavargam will hit the theatres on April 29, 2022.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. The film is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy on Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies. Mahathi Swara Sagar is the music director.

Meanwhile, Catherine Tresa was last seen in recently released Telugu film Maha Samudram, which also had Sharwanand, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari. Touted to be an intense action film and directed by Ajay Bhupathi, it received luke warm response from audiences.