Catherine Tresa plants saplings for Green India Challenge; Nominates Siddharth, Atharva and Arya

Taking to her Instagram space, Catherine Tresa shared photos of herself completing the Green India Challange.
Taking to her Instagram space, Catherine Tresa shared photos of herself while completing the Green India Challenge. In the photos, she was seen in casual attire and got on the field to plant the saplings. It is to be noted that her co star from World Famous Lover, Aishwarya Rajessh planted saplings and shared the photos. Now, as Catherine Tresa shared her photos, fans are taking to the comments section to laud her. She urged all her followers to plant more saplings whenever they can.

She wrote, “I've accepted the #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge and planted 3 saplings at home. I can't stress enough on the need for us to plant more trees considering the rate at which we are chopping them down. Thank you Santosh garu for coming up with this initiative. Also nominating @worldofsiddharth @atharvaamurali @aryaoffl to plant 3 trees & continue the chain. Requesting all of you to also do your bit and plant a tree wherever you can #treesgiveusoxygen #plantasapling.”

Also Read: Aishwarya Rajessh completes Green India Challenge; Nominates her fans to plant saplings

See her post here:

Catherine Tresa started her career in acting with the Kannada film industry. Her debut Tamil film was Madras, where she was seen sharing the screen space with Karthi. The super hit success of the film made the actress gain a huge fame and she signed back to back films in Tamil. She was last seen in the Tollywood film World Famous Lover, where she shared the screen space with sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda. Other than Catherine, the film had three more leading ladies namely Aishwarya Rajessh, Raashi Khanna and Izabelle Leite.

