CAUGHT: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dinner date picture from London goes viral

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Naga Chaitanya has been dating Sobhita Dhulipala. Although neither of them confirmed their rumoured relationship, we have now got hands on their dinner date pic from London. A photo of the duo from a dinner date has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

A picture of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala as they enjoyed a dinner date in London has surfaced on social media. The rumoured had a special dinner date at Jamavar in London. Chef Surender Mohan took to Instagram and shared a pic with Naga Chaitanya. However, what caught the attention is Sobhita sitting behind at the table in the background.

Fans were quick enough to notice the Ponniyin Selvan actress in the pic and commented, "Is that Sobhitha Dhulipala in the background?"

Check out the viral pic of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's pic from London here:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dating reports

In November 2022, a photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala together from a London vacation surfaced online and added fuel to their dating rumours. Though, they didn't pose together, fans managed to make a collage and the background looked quite similar in both. While some sections of fans pointed out that the two were indeed together, some fans claimed that the photo is definitely edited.

Last year in June, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Naga Chaitanya found love again after separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He was spotted with Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala at his new abode and they looked very comfortable in each other's company. Later, while promoting his Hindi debut film Lal Singh Chaddha, when he was asked about his rumoured relationship with Sobhitha, he said, "I'm just going to smile,"

Sobhita also dropped hints that she loves Formula 1. She shared a pic of herself in a car, wearing a McLaren sweatshirt and blushing with a covered mouth. Although neither of them addressed the relationship rumours, their indirect hints have managed to make many headlines. Meanwhile, it remains if the duo will announce their 'secret' relationship.

