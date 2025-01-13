CBFC clears two promos for Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 announcement; know details inside

Rajinikanth's starrer movie Jailer 2 is all set to be announced on January 14, 2025, coinciding with the celebrations of Pongal. As the movie is set to officially launch in a matter of hours, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has completed its censor process.

The official censor report indicates that the film is set to have two promos, which are to be unveiled soon. While one of them is 2 minutes and 23 seconds long, the other is 4 minutes and 3 seconds in duration. Additionally, both promos are certified as UA 16+.

As the makers of Jailer 2 prepare to ignite the project officially, it is undoubtedly going to be a grand celebration for Superstar fans all around. Earlier, we also saw musician Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson Dilipkumar flying off, hinting at the upcoming promo launch as well.

The buzz surrounding Jailer 2 has been strong for quite some time. The much-awaited sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer is likely to continue the story of “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

The first installment in the franchise featured the tale of a retired jail warden who leads a quaint life with his wife, a police officer son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. However, the former warden’s life takes a stark turn when his son goes missing and is presumed dead.

Filled with guilt, the man sets out on a revenge spree, deciding to vanquish everyone likely responsible for his son’s death. This leads him to cross paths with an eccentric idol smuggler, setting up the rest of the story.

With Rajinikanth in the lead role, the movie featured an ensemble cast of actors including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, Sunil, and many more in key roles. Additionally, the movie also featured actors Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in cameo appearances.

