CBI 5 The Brain to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, South movie releases to watch in theatres and OTT in May 2022

Post pandemic, the South film industry is on fire with back-to-back blockbuster hits like Pushpa, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and others, which have done exceptionally well in the Hindi belt too. Now, as we head to next month, a set of promising films are gearing up for release. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Sivakarthikeyan's Don, and several other south films will release this month. So, today we bring you a list of South films that you can watch in May, their release date, and where to watch them. Take a look:

CBI 5: The Brain

CBI 5: The Brain, directed by K Madhu is the fifth film in the CBI franchise which began in the year 1988. After 15 years, CBI and Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer are returning and Mollywood fans are super excited to witness the murder drama on the big screen. The film will release worldwide in theaters on May 1, 2022.

Saani Kaayidham

Saani Kaayidham is an upcoming Telugu and Tamil film starring Keerthy Suresh and director Selvaraghavan, who is marking his debut as an actor. While Keerthy plays Ponni, Selvaraghavan will be seen as Sangaiyyah, brother, and sister, and is a perfect revenge action thriller. The film is skipping theatrical release and will premier directly on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on May 6.

Bhala Thandanana

Promising actor Sree Vishnu is gearing up for an intense role with the upcoming Telugu movie Bhala Thandanana. Helmed by Chaitanya Dantuluri of Baanam fame, the film features actor Catherine Tresa and is set for theatrical release on May 6.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

After 2 and a half years, Mahesh Babu will return to the big screen with the Parasuram directed Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The commercial entertainer is gearing up for a May 12 release in theaters and stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The movie is reportedly based on themes of banking scams that took place in the country.

Don

After Nelson Dilipkumar's Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan is back with his next film, Don. Directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, Don is a campus-based film, produced by Lyca Productions. Don will release in theatres on May 13.

F3: Fun and Frustration

F3 is the sequel to the hit movie F2: Fun And Frustration and stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 is a family entertainer and will hit the theatres on May 27. F2 focussed on marital problems and how to handle them, while F3 would be based on money and how to handle monetary problems.

Also Read: Oh My Dog to Ghani: Latest South films to watch this weekend on OTT