CBI 5: The Brain Twitter Review: 'Mammukka's walk with that BGM'- Audience REACTS to Mammootty starrer

CBI 5: The Brain, the fifth installment of CBI film series starring Mammootty is finally out and fans cannot keep calm. Mammootty is back and is playing the iconic character Sethurama Iyer once again. The first reviews of the film are out on social media and CBI 5: The Brain has opened to a pretty good response.

A Twitter user wrote, "A Good First Half with mainly setting up the plot..@mammukka's majestic walk with that bgm So far Good..All eyes to the Secondhalf..! Highly Unexpected kinda making from K.Madhu."

The audience is impressed by the first half of the film, it has a good turn of events. Another moviegoer tweeted, "#CBI5TheBrain ended up as just a watchable flick because of weak script. The way #Jagathy was placed & the scene was really the gearshifter of the movie Other than that only the tail end impresses @mammukka starrer failed to match the brain of audience today."

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Mammootty's much-awaited film CBI 5: The Brain:

The 5th part is directed by K Madhu and written by SN Swamy, and has been released on the big screens, 35 years after the first part. His first film 'Oru CBI Diarykurippu' was released in 1988, followed by Jagratha (1989), Sethurama Iyer CBI (2004), Nerariyan CBI (2005), and now CBI 5- The Brain(2022). The soundtrack and score for the 5th part is composed by Jakes Bejoy in his first collaboration with Mammootty.

Produced by Swargachitra, CBI: The Brain comes after Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam, which was released recently, and his upcoming OTT Premiere debut in Puzhu.

Also Read: CBI 5 The Brain to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, South movie releases to watch in theatres and OTT in May 2022