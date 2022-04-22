CBI 5 BTS VIDEO: Shobana to make a cameo appearance in Mammootty's next?

Mammootty will be returning to the cinema halls as CBI officer Sethurama Iyer with his mystery thriller, CBI 5 - The Brain. As this much-awaited suspense drama gears up to release on 1 May, the makers have shared an intriguing BTS video from the flick. Captioned "When nagavalli met Sethurama Iyyer", the clip shows actress Shobana catching up with Mammootty. This latest update is giving weight to the rumours that Shobana is doing a special cameo in the movie.

Helmed by K Madhu, the film marks the fifth installment in the entertaining franchise. The first film in the series was Oru CBI Diary Kurippu in 1988, followed by Jagratha in 1989. The third installment of the series was Sethurama Iyer CBI, which was released in 2004, and the fourth one titled Nerariyan CBI released in theatres in 2005. Mammootty will be returning in this beloved avatar after a long gap of 17 years and the movie buffs are super-thrilled.

Written by S. N. Swami, CBI 5 stars Saikumar, Mukesh, Dileesh Pothan, Renji Panicker, Asha Sarath, Anoop Menon and Ramesh Pisharody in pivotal roles. Backed by Swargachitra Appachan, the thriller will have tunes composed by Jakes Bejoy. Akhil George is onboard the venture as the cinematographer and A. Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

Apart from this, Mammootty will also play a significant part in Akhil Akkineni starrer spy thriller drama, Agent. The first look of his character in the movie has increased the curiosity of the fans and they are impatient to witness his performance in the flick.

