CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Nikhil Siddhartha and Manoj Manchu react to Supreme Court's verdict

South stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Manoj Manchu also tweeted in support of SC's verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

CBI will take over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after SC ordered it to do so today. Reportedly, the Supreme Court also rejected Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. Twitter is filled with reactions across the globe as CBI will now investigate SSR's death case. A lot of celebrities from the film industry also took to Twitter and applauded SC's verdict. South stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Manoj Manchu also tweeted in support of the verdict in SSR's death.

Nikhil Siddhartha wrote, "Finally... Now we will all know the Truth of what exactly happened. #SushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR."

Manoj Manchu also took to Twitter and reacted to Supreme Court's verdict. He tweeted, "God is Great... Justice shall prevail...#CBIForSSR #SushanthSinghRajput #ssr."

Kriti Sanon too lauds SC’s verdict and urges all to not speculate. Taking to Twitter, Kriti wrote, “Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!”

Check out Tweets below:

Finally..

Now we will all know the Truth of what exactly happened. #SushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR https://t.co/ztXThzsT2p — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 19, 2020

God is Great Justice shall prevail #CBIForSSR #SushanthSinghRajput #ssr https://t.co/Ls0dxSBUq1 — MM* (@HeroManoj1) August 19, 2020

Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now! #CBIForSSR — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who had been demanding CBI enquiry in the case, tweeted, “There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver. Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver. Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... the first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI."

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Health: Chiranjeevi recalls his memories with the singer in this EMOTIONAL video; WATCH

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×