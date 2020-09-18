CCB seizes gadgets belonging to actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray in the sandalwood drug racket: Report

The news reports add that the mobile phones of both Diganth and Aindrita Ray have been seized by the CCB. The agency is reportedly trying to gather digital evidence.

As per a news report by India Today, Central Crime Branch officials have seized electronic gadgets that belong to Kannada actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray. The duo was reportedly sent summons by the CCB for questioning. The news reports further add that the mobile phones of both Diganth and Aindrita Ray also have been seized by the CCB. The agency is reportedly trying to gather digital evidence, along with chats that took place between Diganth, Aindrita Rayand and the drug peddler Rahul, who is under arrest.

The news report stated that the celebrity couple Diganth and Aindrita Ray had allegedly taken drugs at parties. The CCB had reportedly let Diganth and Aindrita go after hours of interrogation. As per the news report by India Today, the agency is currently trying to find who invited the duo to these parties and the others who were also present at these parties. The news report quotes a police source stating that weed and synthetic drugs were consumed during these parties. Furthermore, the Bengaluru police got their hands on a lead which led them straight to Kannada actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray.

The news reports further states that both Diganth and Aindrita Ray knew of the drug peddler named Rahul, who reportedly is an associate of Ragini Dwivedi. It has been reported that both actresses, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were nabbed by the CCB. Sanjjanaa Galrani had reportedly refused to undergo a dope test. As per news reports, Ragini Dwivedi has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Credits :india today

