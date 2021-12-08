CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's demise: Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj, Mohanlal & others mourn the loss of a braveheart

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others died in a chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 8. The entire country is paying tributes to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on social media. South celebs like Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamannaah Bhatia and others have mourned the loss of a brave heart.

Chiranjeevi tweeted, "My heart goes out to the families of our tallest Military officer & First ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen.Bipin Rawat,his wife & 11 others who lost their lives in the shocking & tragic chopper crash. It’s a great loss to the entire nation. My deepest condolences."

My heart goes out to the families of our tallest Military officer & First ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen.Bipin Rawat,his wife & 11 others who lost their lives in the shocking & tragic chopper crash. It’s a great loss to the entire nation. My deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/a18kQOoGFa — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 8, 2021

Prithiviraj Sukumaran also offered condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash. "Rest in peace sir! Prayers and condolences to the families of all those we lost," the Malayalam actor tweeted alongside a photo of Bipin Rawat.

Rest in peace sir! Prayers and condolences to the families of all those we lost. #BipinRawat #ChiefOfDefenceStaff pic.twitter.com/1WkKRsgjP6 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 8, 2021

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal says, 'India loses one of the most extraordinarily brilliant army officers, it has ever witnessed,' as he mourns the loss of the legend.

His valuable contributions and acts of utmost prudence have always been assets to the nation.

It's with inexplicable despair that I along with my family join the country to mourn the loss of this great army man, his wife and other soldiers. — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 8, 2021

Tamannaah Bhatia, Khushbu Sundar, director Gopichandh Malineni and others have paid tribute to the army personnel who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash.

Extremely saddened on hearing about the tragic death of CDS General #BipinRawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel. pic.twitter.com/12FSEdoQ2H — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My heart felt condolences to all their near and dear ones. om Shanti pic.twitter.com/4fmknZob3W — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) December 8, 2021

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Shri #BipinRawat ji,his wife Madhulika Rawat ji ,lance naik sai Teja and 10 army personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. Gratitude for his wonderful service to the nation. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/frZ4oEv4O4 — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) December 8, 2021

