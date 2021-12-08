CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's demise: Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj, Mohanlal & others mourn the loss of a braveheart

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Dec 08, 2021 08:45 PM IST  |  4.9K
   
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others died in a chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 8. The entire country is paying tributes to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on social media. South celebs like Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamannaah Bhatia and others have mourned the loss of a brave heart. 

Chiranjeevi tweeted, "My heart goes out to the families of our tallest Military officer & First ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen.Bipin Rawat,his wife & 11 others who lost their lives in the shocking & tragic chopper crash. It’s a great loss to the entire nation. My deepest condolences." 

Prithiviraj Sukumaran also offered condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash. "Rest in peace sir! Prayers and condolences to the families of all those we lost," the Malayalam actor tweeted alongside a photo of Bipin Rawat. 

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal says, 'India loses one of the most extraordinarily brilliant army officers, it has ever witnessed,' as he mourns the loss of the legend. 

Tamannaah Bhatia, Khushbu Sundar, director Gopichandh Malineni and others have paid tribute to the army personnel who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash.

