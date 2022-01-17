Celebrated Malayalam music director Alleppey Ranganath passes away at 73

Celebrated Malayalam music director and lyricist Alleppey Ranganath left for heavenly abode at the age of 73. He was getting treated for COVID-19 and faced respiratory issues after testing positive for the deadly virus. Alleppey Ranganath is credited with composing over 2000 songs in both Malayalam and Tamil.

He scored music for films like Principal Olivil, Aarante Mulla Kochu Mulla, Mamalakalkkappurath and Pappan Priyappetta Pappan to name a few. His track Kaattil Kodum Kattil from the film Aarante Mulla Kochu Mulla is still considered as one of the classic songs in Malayalam.

Alleppey Ranganath stepped into the entertainment industry as music director in 1973 for the film Jesus. The film was directed by P A Thomas. He composed the song Gaagulthaa Malakale for the film. Later, he went on to compose music for over 25 movies. He mostly collaborated with legendary singer K J Yesudas for his songs. Alleppey Ranganath rose to fame with Ayyappa songs which turned out to be a huge hit in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

The composer also learned classical music and Bharatanatyam and his wife, B Rajasri is a classically trained dancer. Besides composing music, Alleppey Ranganath penned over 42 stage plays. His prominent work in play writing include Ayalathe Amma, Sahadarmini and Amritasagaram among others.

Just last week, Alleppey Ranganath was honored with the prestigious Harivarasanam Award by the Kerala Government for his contribution to the Malayalam cinema.