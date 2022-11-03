Celebrated Malayalam writer TP Rajeevan passes away: Mohanlal, Mammootty and others remember the literary gem

Celebrated Malayalam poet, novelist, and scriptwriter TP Rajeevan passed away today. He was 63. As per reports, the writer was battling kidney-related issues and was also undergoing treatment for the same. For those unaware, TP Rajeevan’s novel titled Palerimanikyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakam was made into a movie by filmmaker Ranjith with the same name. With superstar Mammootty as the protagonist, Shwetha Menon, and Mythili also played significant roles in the film.His other noteworthy work includes K T N Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum, Kriyashesham, and Kunhali Marakkar, to name a few.

TP Rajeevan’s writing was honored with several accolades including the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.Saddened by the passing away of the literary gem, several members of the Malayalam film industry took to their respective social media handles and paid tribute to the late TP Rajeevan.Superstar Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Shwetha Menon expressed grief through their internet updates.

Mollywood pays tribute

Actor-director-screenwriter Shanker Ramakrishnan also penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram, "Dear Rajeevetta, I will be forever indebted to you for the unbridled love. Paleri Manikyam was my beginning to know you. How many hours we spent on unfinished dreams. Thank you for KM4…We tried. Our best. I will make it one day. Thank you for Vanadevatha and associated poetry. As you leave, we are traveling thru ur terrains, u r forever Gem. More to flow. Poetry, here is one of our bestest finding his way Hme. No farewells. It hurts. Urs. Shanku."

Also Read: Tamil director Mani Nagaraj passes away due to cardiac arrest