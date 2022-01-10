Celebrated writer and activist Champa passes away; Sandalwood celebs send their condolences

Celebrities of the Sandalwood industry mourned the death of celebrated Kannada writer Champa. Chandrashekhar Patil known by the pen name Champa left for heavenly abode today in Bengaluru’s private hospital. He was suffering from age-related ailments.

Saddened by the prominent writer’s demise, several actors penned condoning posts on social media platforms. Actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa wrote on Twitter, “We have lost progressive intellectual & writer #Champa Sir today For the past 15 years, I have had the privilege of sharing the stage with him on several occasions The events include: Kannada Rajyotsava, ‘I Am Gauri’, anti-Hindi movement in Bengaluru, & others We will miss him.” Also, actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh penned a condolence message for the writer on her Facebook page.

Check out the post below:

Champa commenced his literary career as a poet in the early 1960s. He was credit with plays like Kodegalu, Gurutinavaru, Appa and Tingara Buddanna to name a few. In 1964, he launched the magazine Sankramana with two of his friends. Before turning to the entertainment industry, he worked as a English professor at Karnatak University.

Besides his literary work, Champa was also very well known for his welfare work. He was one of the founders of the Bandaya movement of Kannada literature. He even served as chairman of Kannada Development Authority and was the president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat. He was the only Kannada writer to be arrested during the infamous Emergency. It was due to his street play titled Jagadambeya Beedinataka which was a satire on then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.