Celebrity Beauty Secret: Nayanthara's skincare and hair routine that you can follow at home

If you are always wondering how to look perfect and natural all the time like actresses from the film industry, then Nayanthara is your go-to star.

When it comes to looking healthy and glowing, one celebrity actress that we sure look up to is Nayanthara. She is the perfect example of beauty with brains. If you are always wondering how to look perfect and natural all the time like actresses from the film industry, then Nayanthara is your go-to star. She is not only ruling the industry with her powerful onscreen roles but is also an icon known for her beauty and fashion statements. Today, for our 'Celebrity Beauty Secret' segment, we will be revealing some of the most important skin and hair care secrets of Kollywood's Ladysuperstar. From the skincare advice she swears by to the secret behind her intense eyebrows, here's everything you want to know about Nayanthara's beauty routine.

For skin: Nayanthara once revealed that she relies on sunscreen and it is something that she can't live without. Every time when she steps out, the Tamil actress applies sunscreen to protect her skin from the sun's UV rays. Kollywood beauty prefers using ayurvedic products than any other big brands. To make sure her skin is glowing and pimple-free all the time, Nayanthara drinks a lot of water and fruit juices. Cleansing, toning and moisturising is the basic part of her routine skincare.

For hair: If you thought Nayanthara uses expensive products for her hair, think again. For the lustre and shiny tresses, Nayanthara uses basic coconut oil regularly.

Makeup routine: Nayanthara prefers keeping her makeup subtle yet eye-grabbing. The base is must for her before applying any makeup. Mascara is a must thing for her and she loves intense eyebrows. To match her skin tone, the stunner prefers a glossy brown lipstick with a hint of coral hue. This is her basic signature look. For her hair, the lady superstar opts for a high ponytail.

Also Read: Poll: Nayanthara or Samantha Akkineni: Who has the most striking chemistry with Thalapathy Vijay on screen?

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×