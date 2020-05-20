Celebrity Beauty Secret: Samantha Akkineni has got perfect glowing skin and here's how you can also have it

Be it her fashion choices, flawless skin or envious hair, Samantha Akkineni surely knows how to keep things balanced and all-glam.

There is no denying, Samantha Akkineni is one of the most good looking actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is not only one of the most bankable stars in the industry but is also known for her fashion and classy lifestyle. Be it her fashion choices, flawless skin or envious hair, Sam surely knows how to keep things balanced and all-glam. You'll see that skincare is one of the most important things that Samantha religiously follows. The stunner often uses hashtags like #obsessedwithskincare and #perfectskinperfectlife, which speak a lot about her skincare routine. She is well-prepared to look glorious every season.

Are you wondering how she manages to maintain such fabulous skin? Today, for our 'Celebrity Beauty Secret' segment, we let you know how the Majili manages to look so effortless all the time. For her incredibly flawless skin, the actress drinks a lot of water and most importantly, she avoids using any kind of makeup when at home or travelling for her holidays. She makes sure to stay away from negative people and thoughts. Her Instagram photos are a proof that Sam loves keeping her skin makeup-free at home. Also, she uses sunscreen religiously for her skin while travelling.

She had earlier said, "I breathe the same air that you breathe. I eat the same food that you eat. But if (you) keep your mind free or bad and angry thoughts, the glow is bound to show on your face. However, it's very important to not surround yourself with negative people and enemies. Tell me what other secrets will I have for glowing skin."

No expensive products or facials will do wonders as much as Samantha Akkineni's simple life philosophy will do to make your face look glowing all the time. Don't you agree?

