Celebrity MasterChef Tamil: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to host culinary show combining culture and food

Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is the latest upcoming culinary show, slated to be broadcast on TV and stream on OTT simultaneously. As the show is set to debut soon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken on the hosting responsibilities.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu hosts Celebrity MasterChef Tamil

In a recent promo shared by the makers, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was announced as the host of Celebrity MasterChef Tamil. Produced by Banijay Asia, the show draws on the global legacy of the MasterChef format while creating an experience rooted in local Tamil flavours. The culinary show will feature familiar personalities and showcase the chemistry of Tamil celebrity culture at its heart.

Here’s the promo:

Speaking about the show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “I’m incredibly excited to finally share this with everyone. Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is unlike anything I’ve done before, and that’s exactly what made it impossible to say no. Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, creating memories, and revealing a side of you that the cameras don’t usually get to see.”

The actress added, “What I’m most excited about is watching some of our favourite Tamil celebrities step into the kitchen, take risks, make mistakes, surprise themselves, and compete with a lot more passion than you’d expect! I wish I could tell you who’s cooking, but where’s the fun in that? I can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’re cooking up.”

The show will premiere on the TV channel Sony Vizha and stream on the OTT platform SonyLIV. While the promo has been unveiled, the makers have not revealed the exact date for its television premiere and streaming debut as of now.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram . The film follows Swarna, a seemingly innocent newlywed living with her husband in a traditional and conservative household.

As she tries to earn the acceptance of her skeptical in-laws, she keeps parts of her past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a group that threatens their peace and stability.

Apart from Samantha, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles. Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy, and several others play pivotal characters.

Coming to her personal life, Samantha is currently expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru .

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