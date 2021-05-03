  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Celebs streamlining COVID 19 requests: RRR makers to Samantha, Shruti, Chiranjeevi; Social media pages to look

Take a look at the social media pages of the celebs helping to find the hospitals, medicines and oxygen to the needy.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: May 3, 2021 05:47 pm
Celebs streamlining COVID 19 requests Celebs streamlining COVID 19 requests: RRR makers to Samantha, Shruti, Chiranjeevi; Social media pages to look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Indian film industry has united and are doing their every bit to help India battle this deadly infection. Social media is filled with posts of people coming together requesting oxygen cylinders and medicines for their family and friends. In fact, everyone is coming forth to do their bit. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR makers have dedicated their page to help everyone in need. From oxygen beds, plasma donation to sharing numbers of various hospitals; RRR makers are helping people at this hour of need. 

Megastar Chiranjeevi is also spreading awareness about plasma donation and is urging people to donate in order to save the lives of the people fighting COVID-19. Earlier today, he tweeted "As we know, Second wave of Covid is impacting even more people.If you have recovered from Covid in last few days,please donate your plasma so it can help 4 more people to combat Covid effectively.Please contact #ChiranjeeviCharitableFoundation (94400 55777)for details & guidance." 


South beauty Samantha Akkineni has been reposting all the posts that request help for COVID-19. She is also spreading awareness to raise funds for the added requirement. "I am doing and will continue to do my bit to help . I urge you to please do yours," Samantha captioned on Instagram.

Suresh Productions and Mythri Movie Makers are streamlining the COVID-19 requests. The makers of Pushpa tweeted, "If everybody can use the hashtag format of #Covid19(Place Name) for example - #COVID19Hyderabad or #COVID19Vizag or #Covid19Kurnool based on the requirement or help that can be done in that place." 


Also Read: Pooja Hegde's Day Routine: From yoga to reading books; Here's how Radhe Shyam actress keeps herself positive 

Shruti Haasan, on the other hand, requested everyone to tag a page with @waic_campaign in anything to do with kids up for adoption. "Hello all !! There’s been a lot of posts and shares about children who have lost their parents due to Covid - there is a way to help them ! And ensure they are SAFE and PROTECTED !, she wrote on her Instagram post.

Take a look at the other social media pages of the celebs helping to find the hospitals, medicines and oxygen to the needy. 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Samantha Akkineni shares a message for her friend Shilpa Reddy who was tested positive for COVID 19
South Newsmakers Of The Week: COVID 19 affects RRR, Valimai shooting, Master audio launch
Monday Motivation: Samantha Akkineni's fun workout video is must try lockdown exercise to keep yourself fit
Pet Therapy: Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda to Keerthy Suresh; Celebs & their videos with furry babies
Anchor Pradeep Machiraju's father passes away due to COVID 19 complications
KV Anand Passes Away: Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh and Dhanush offer condolences