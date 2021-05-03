Celebs streamlining COVID 19 requests: RRR makers to Samantha, Shruti, Chiranjeevi; Social media pages to look

Take a look at the social media pages of the celebs helping to find the hospitals, medicines and oxygen to the needy.

Amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Indian film industry has united and are doing their every bit to help India battle this deadly infection. Social media is filled with posts of people coming together requesting oxygen cylinders and medicines for their family and friends. In fact, everyone is coming forth to do their bit. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR makers have dedicated their page to help everyone in need. From oxygen beds, plasma donation to sharing numbers of various hospitals; RRR makers are helping people at this hour of need.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is also spreading awareness about plasma donation and is urging people to donate in order to save the lives of the people fighting COVID-19. Earlier today, he tweeted "As we know, Second wave of Covid is impacting even more people.If you have recovered from Covid in last few days,please donate your plasma so it can help 4 more people to combat Covid effectively.Please contact #ChiranjeeviCharitableFoundation (94400 55777)for details & guidance."

Available - #OxygenCylinders in #Hyderabad. Verified at 5 PM, today! #Covid19IndiaHelp #COVIDEmergencyIndia https://t.co/3FILQ3yRYz — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 3, 2021

As we know, Second wave of Covid is impacting even more people.If you have recovered from Covid in last few days,please donate your plasma so it can help 4 more people to combat Covid effectively.Please contact #ChiranjeeviCharitableFoundation (94400 55777)for details & guidance. pic.twitter.com/LXt2fFJYFs — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 3, 2021

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has been reposting all the posts that request help for COVID-19. She is also spreading awareness to raise funds for the added requirement. "I am doing and will continue to do my bit to help . I urge you to please do yours," Samantha captioned on Instagram.

Suresh Productions and Mythri Movie Makers are streamlining the COVID-19 requests. The makers of Pushpa tweeted, "If everybody can use the hashtag format of #Covid19(Place Name) for example - #COVID19Hyderabad or #COVID19Vizag or #Covid19Kurnool based on the requirement or help that can be done in that place."

Shruti Haasan, on the other hand, requested everyone to tag a page with @waic_campaign in anything to do with kids up for adoption. "Hello all !! There’s been a lot of posts and shares about children who have lost their parents due to Covid - there is a way to help them ! And ensure they are SAFE and PROTECTED !, she wrote on her Instagram post.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Take a look at the other social media pages of the celebs helping to find the hospitals, medicines and oxygen to the needy.

Please Pass on the word..

Love you All

— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 3, 2021

The times are tough and our team is doing its bit in this hour of need to provide authentic information. You can follow @RRRMovie to get some information and we might be able to coordinate and provide some help to someone around you. #CovidInfo #Covid19IndiaHelp — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 29, 2021

We need oxygen urgently in IBS Hospital Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi.

Trying my best , please spread the word , many lives at risk. @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/U17dUh0nTL — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 3, 2021

