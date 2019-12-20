Cellphones banned on sets of Ajith's Valimai? Find out

If reports are to be believed, the makers of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Valimai, have imposed a ban on usage of cell phones in the sets of the sets of the movie.

Valimai, which marks the second collaboration of Thala Ajith and director H Vinoth is currently in the shooting process at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. While photos and videos of actors from sets of various movies are being circulated on social media, the makers of Valimai are focused not leaking Ajith's look from the film before an official release. Reports say that the makers have banned cell phones on the sets to prevent photos from getting leaked. Apparently, the supporting cast and technicians have been asked not to use mobile phones on location.

Though this is not the first time for filmmakers to ban cellphones on sets, this is the first time that the ban is being imposed on an Ajith starrer. Filmmakers including Shankar and SS Rajamouli have imposed such bans on the sets of their films. Apparently, makers of RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR have also banned cellphones in the sets. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai has Ajith playing the role of a cop.

It was recently revealed that will be seen as the female lead in the movie. The film went on floors on December 13 and huge sets were erupted in Hyderabad for the first shooting schedule in which a couple of fight sequences were apparently shot. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai was also produced by Boney Kapoor. Nerkonda Paarvai was a Tamil remake of National Award winning Hindi movie Pink.

Credits :Cinema Express

Read More