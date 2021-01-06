Center directs Tamil Nadu government to revoke approval of 100% occupancy in theatres

It was stated in the order that the approval of 100% occupancy theatres will dilute the previous order issued by the MHA to prevent and control the spread of pandemics especially in the containment zones.

In what has come as an unexpected turn of events, the central government has intervened and urged the Tamil Nadu government to revoke the approval of full occupancy in the theatres. This announcement has come after the Tamil Nadu government gave a go ahead to the theatre owners allow shows with 100 percent occupancy rate. Though the news has come as a major disappointment to movie buffs, the decision to revoke the permission has been welcomed by the health care professionals.

In the direct order issued by the Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the TN government to follow the guidelines and SOP provided by the Central government seriously. It was stated in the order that the approval of 100% occupancy theatres will dilute the previous order issued by the MHA to prevent and control the spread of pandemic especially in the containment zones.

Big Kollywood films namely Master with Vijay as the lead actor and Eeswaran with Silambarasan TR as the lead actor are slated to hit the big screens during the Pongal festival. It was also reported last week that Thalapathy Vijay had met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requesting him to announce further relaxations in cinema halls by permitting 100 percent occupancy rate. However, no official word regarding the same was made. Tamil Nadu’s health secretary Radha Krishnan had also earlier said in an interview that the situation about theatres will be discussed during a meeting with the officials.

