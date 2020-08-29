Chadwick Boseman’s demise: Mollywood stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly offer condolences

After battling cancer for about four years, Chadwick Boseman passed away this morning. Fans and celebrities offered their condolences on social media.

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, who shot to a huge fame after he played the role of Black Panther/King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, passed away after battling with colon cancer for about four years. He was 43 when he breathed his last. Chadwick Boseman is also known for his performances in the famous movies 42, Captain America: Civil War, Marshall, Avengers: Infinity War, 21 Bridges, Da 5 Bloods, etc. His upcoming film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is yet to be released.

Expressing his shock over the actor’s demise, Prithiviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of Chadwick and offered his condolences to his family and well wishers. On the other hand, Nivin Pauly wrote, “Beyond heartbreaking to hear about #ChadwickBoseman passing away. Gone too soon! Rest In Peace King!” Announcing the news of his demise, his family released a statement on social media, after which fans of the actor started sending condolence messages.

In the statement, Chadwick's family wrote, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Credits :Twitter

