Chaitanya Akkineni has a 'huge fan boy moment' & feels grateful as he met DJ-composer Ben Bohmer; PIC

South star Chaitanya Akkineni had a huge fan boy moment as he meet his favourite DJ-composer Ben Bohmer. The actor shared a picture of the two on Instagram with caption, “Huge fan boy moment !! Meeting the man who influenced my life in so many ways with his music .. Thank you for keeping me going !! So so grateful .. Keep escalating .. can’t wait to see you live .. lots of love !! @benbohmermusic”. The excitement of the actor to meet Ben Bohmer is palpable.

Recently, Chaitanya Akkineni wrapped up the shoot for his latest Bangarraju. Besides him, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty in the lead. Directed by filmmaker Kalyan Krishna, the film is a prequel to the 2016 Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana. Soggade Chinni Nayana was also directed by Kalyan Krishna. Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna will be seen reprising their characters from the original film. Jointly financed by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, music for Bangarraju has been composed by Anup Rubens.

The actor will also be a part of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, the film will star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in lead. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an adaptation of the 1994 American outing Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Meanwhile, Forrest Gump was itself based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

