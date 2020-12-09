Chaitanya JV Shares PHOTO of his bride Niharika as she gets ready for a bridal party

The star studded event is witnessing some big names from the T Town as guests including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

The big day is here for Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. The beloved couple of Tollywood is all set to tie the knot today in an elaborate ceremony with close friends and family witnessing the ceremony. The start studded event is being attended by some big names of T-town including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and their significant others. It goes without saying that the photos from the pre-wedding events are all over social media. Now, Chaitanya JV has shared yet another photo of his bride.

In the photo, Niharika can be seen standing behind a bridal robe, which has words ‘Bride’ written on it. Chaitanya wrote, “My bride is ready”. Well, it looks like he is the most excited to hold the hands of Niharika forever. The wedding ceremony is happening at a palace in Udaipur and photos of celebrities from the airport came up a couple of days back.

In June, Niharika took to her social media space and teased her fans and followers for a few days before announcing that she was with Chaitanya. She first shared a photo of a coffee mug that read Mrs? Niha. Later, she also shared a picture of herself hugging a man whose face was not revealed in the photo. In September, they both got engaged in a grand affair, which was again attended by all the big names of the T town.

Credits :Instagram

