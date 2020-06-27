Chakra Trailer: Vishal & Shraddha Srinath battle a masked villain in the thrilling cop drama

The film Chakra will reportedly showcase a tale of cybercrime committed by the masked culprit along with some hackers.

The much-awaited trailer of Chakra is finally out. The Vishal starrer is a thrilling tale where the lead character essayed by Vishal and Shraddha Srinath battle a masked villain. The film will reportedly showcase a tale of cybercrime committed by the masked culprit along with some hackers. The hackers rob 49 houses for money on the eve of Independence Day, but that is barely the end of the crime. The masked villain goes ahead in robs a medal (chakra) from the home of the lead character essayed by Vishal who plays military personnel in the film.

The Nerkonda Paarvai actress Shraddha Srinath essays the role of a cop. Shraddha Srinath along with Vishal's character are trying every trick possible to nab the masked man and the hackers who have robbed the households in a bold crime. There are traces of hidden motives on the part of the villain who does not take money, but takes away a medal from Vishal's home. The film trailer shows that the crime drama has ample doses of action sequences and stunts.

At one point in the trailer, the lead actor of Chakra is seen brushing off dust from his body after a hand to hand fight with the bad men, that will certainly give the fans and followers of the south star Vishal a reason to look forward to the film, which will surely have such whistle worthy moments. The makers of Chakra had planned to release the film on May 1 as per media reports. But, due to the Coronavirus scare, the film's release has been postponed.

