Challenging Star Darshan on reopening of theatres: It is more important than beginning shooting

In an interview, Darshan said that opening of cinema halls should be the priority before starting the shooting of films.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the global entertainment industry has come to a standstill. However, even amid lockdown, the South Indian film industry has resumed the shooting of their upcoming projects. While there is no clarity still about when theatres across the country would open, the Government has permitted to resume the shoot but with proper safety measures and new guidelines. The government in Tamil Nadu recently allowed filmmakers to resume post-production work as well. The Kannada star Darshan recently opened up about the same and said that he will kick-start shooting the very next day after cinema halls open.

In an interview to CinemaExpress, Darshan said that opening of cinema halls should be the priority before starting the shooting of films. “I don’t know about others, but I believe reopening of theatres is more important than beginning shooting,” said Darshan. He further added, “If we start shooting and keep films ready for release even before theatres reopen, then there will be release issues.”

He also rubbished reports of him planning to resume shooting only in December. Darshan said, “If theatres open from tomorrow, I am ready to begin shooting the very next day.”

Also Read: Thala Ajith’s Team Dhaksha uses drones to spray disinfectant in Chennai’s Corona red zones

Meanwhile, it should be noted, the Karnataka government has also granted permission to resume the production of TV serials with new rules. Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 and Darshan’s Roberrt are one of the most awaited films of Kannada film industry.

Credits :Cinema Express

Share your comment ×