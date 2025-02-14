Chalo OTT Release: When and where to watch Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu debut film online

Well, Valentine’s Day is here, and it’s time for you to gear up to watch the popular Telugu romantic-comedy flick Chalo. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Naga Shourya in the lead roles, the movie is now available for streaming on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Chalo

Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu debut film Chalo alongside Naga Shourya can now be watched online. Fans of the film can now tune into SUN NXT and catch the romantic comedy flick.

Sharing a glimpse from one of the crucial scenes of the movie on X (formerly Twitter), the streaming giant wrote, “Will Hari ever get rid of his love of picking fights? Find out, Watch Chalo on SunNXT Now!”

Check it out here:

Official trailer and plot of Chalo

Chalo marked the classic return of an old-school love story to the big screen. It revolves around a man named Hari, who has an obsession with fights, chaos, and disputes.

While his otherwise ordinary life continues with occasional clashes, he is sent to a village called Tiruppuram, where people fight every day. The hope is that witnessing constant conflicts will eventually tire him out.

However, fate has other plans. A chance encounter with Karthika makes Hari fall in love with her. But just as their romance begins to blossom, a heated conflict erupts between two rival groups, threatening their chance at happiness.

What follows is a gripping tale of how Hari and Karthika navigate the tumultuous times surrounding them to reunite against all odds.

Cast and crew of Chalo

Besides Naga Shourya and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Achyuth Kumar, Mime Gopi, Naresh, Pragathi, Viva Harsha, Satya, Raghu Babu, Vennela Kishore, Rajendran, and others.

The movie is written and directed by Venky Kudumula and is produced under the banner of Ira Creations. The musical score for the film is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.