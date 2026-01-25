Champion OTT Release: When and where to watch Roshan Meka, Anaswara Rajan’s period sports actioner online

Champion, starring Roshan Meka and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. After wrapping up its box office run, the film is now all set to begin streaming online. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Champion

Champion is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is scheduled to premiere online on January 29, 2026, with the official confirmation made through the platform’s social media handle.

Sharing the update, the OTT platform wrote, “Football ground ki champion kaani rangam lo… sainikudu (Not just a champion on the football ground… but a soldier). Watch Champion on Netflix, out 29 January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada!”

Official trailer and plot of Champion

Champion is set in 1948, post-Independence, and follows Michael Williams, an aspiring football player from Secunderabad in the state of Hyderabad, which was then ruled by the Nizams.

Working in a bakery, Michael’s sole ambition is to travel to England and become a successful football star. When he finally gets an opportunity to be part of a Manchester football club in London, his father’s past becomes a hurdle, preventing him from entering the country.

Desperate to reach England, Michael agrees to deliver an illegal cargo of guns for a flight pilot. During this journey, he ends up in a village called Bairanpally, where the villagers are actively fighting against the rule of the Nizams and the Razakars. What happens to the villagers after Michael gets drawn into their struggle, and whether he ultimately achieves his dream, forms the crux of the film.

Cast and crew of Champion

Champion stars Roshan Meka in the lead role, with Anaswara Rajan playing the female co-lead, marking her debut in Telugu cinema. The film also features Nandamuri Kalyana Chakravarthy, Santhosh Prathap, Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Archana, Ravindra Vijay, and others in key roles. Additionally, Dulquer Salmaan makes a cameo appearance.

Written and directed by Pradeep Advaitham, the film’s music is composed by Mickey J. Meyer. R. Madhi handles the cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao serves as the editor.

