Champion Review: Roshan Meka starrer is impressive on paper but loses its way with weak execution

The Plot

Champion is set in 1948 and follows Michael Williams, an aspiring football player from Secunderabad in the state of Hyderabad, which was then ruled by the Nizams.

Working in a bakery, Michael’s sole ambition is to travel to England and become a successful football star. When he finally gets an opportunity to be part of a Manchester football club in London, his father’s past becomes a hurdle, preventing him from entering the country.

Desperate to reach England, Michael agrees to deliver an illegal cargo of guns for a flight pilot. During this journey, he ends up in a village called Bairanpally, where the villagers are actively fighting against the rule of the Nizams and the Razakars. What happens to the villagers after Michael gets drawn into their struggle, and whether he ultimately achieves his dream, forms the crux of the film.

The Good

Champion mainly works as a viewing experience due to its potential. On paper, the screenplay feels effective, carrying the story forward with proper momentum, with each progressive sequence offering something entertaining to watch. The premise itself, set in the 1940s and centered around a youngster with a passionate dream, works well, making viewers root for his success.

While the character depth leaves a lot to be desired, the movie is decent from a writing perspective, even if other aspects turn out to be a letdown.

Moving on to the technical aspects, Mickey J. Meyer impresses with his compositions, delivering soundtracks that fit the narrative well. Moreover, the visuals effectively emphasize the rustic look of the village, showcasing some well-refined imagery.

The Bad

While Champion is a great venture on paper, the film fails to sustain that promise onscreen. The execution is the biggest letdown, as it struggles to maintain the audience’s attention throughout the narrative.

Moreover, actors Roshan Meka and Anaswara Rajan try their best to portray their characters effectively. However, the lack of depth in every character, including the protagonists, does not serve the story well.

Additionally, the editing is subpar, with the film dragging on like an endless loop and failing to keep viewers engaged. The editing does not sustain anything impressive, making the overall experience lackluster.

The Performances

While the character writing lacks depth, Roshan Meka does his best, relying on his natural charm and charisma. On the other hand, Anaswara Rajan also gives her best, even dubbing for herself in Telugu, as this marks her debut venture in the industry.

However, her character, being from a Telugu village, especially in the 1940s, looks rather artificial. Her dialect carries remnants of a Malayalam accent, which comes across as off-putting for the character.

The Verdict

Champion is an impressive story and has the potential to become an entertaining watch. However, due to weak execution and the lack of concise storytelling, the movie fails to be memorable.

