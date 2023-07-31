Chandramukhi 2 First Look: Raghava Lawrence portrays Rajinikanth's iconic role King Vettaiyan; Release date out

Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 starring Raghava Lawrence in the lead role is highly anticipated. Amid huge expectations for the second part, the makers today have unveiled the first look of Raghava Lawrence and also announced the official release. The actor has been introduced as Vettaiyan Raja with a first-look poster.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared the first look of Raghava Lawrence from Chandramukhi 2. The film is the franchise of Rajinikanth and Jyothika's blockbuster film Chandramukhi. He is essaying the role of Vettaiyan Raja, previously portrayed by veteran actor Rajinikanth in the 2005 film Chandramukhi. The actor is seen in royal attire with traditional Jewellery, walking down the steps of a huge palace. The poster shows him with an evil grin and intense gaze.

With the poster, it was also announced that Chandramukhi 2 will be released in theatres for Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Raghava expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth for his blessings and support in taking on this role. He said, "Thanks to Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth! Here’s presenting you the first look of Vettaiyan (crown emoji). I need all your blessings! Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! (fire emoji)."

About Chandramukhi 2

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2, Lyca Productions is bankrolling the film. Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani has composed music for the upcoming film.

Chandramukhi needs no introduction to South audiences. The horror comedy film has a cult following because of Rajinikanth's swag, Jyothika's finest performances, and comedy. The second part has set huge expectations. However, it is to be awaited, and watch if Chandramukhi 2 will do justice to the blockbuster first part, Chandramukhi.

Chandramukhi 2 is reported to be a prequel, which will narrate the story of Vetayan and Chandramukhi. It is to be noted that Chandramukhi was the official Tamil remake of the Mollywood film Manichitrathazhu, which had Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles.



