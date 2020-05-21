Chandramukhi 2: Jyothika clears the air about her role in the Raghava Lawrence starrer

While it was reported that Jyothika will be playing the lead role in the second installment of Chandramukhi, she cleared the air stating that she is not a part of the film.

A while ago, it was announced by Raghava Lawrence that he would be acting in the second installment of Rajinikanth’s super hit film Chandramukhi. It was also revealed that he will be playing the lead role in the film and Rajinikanth will not be starring in it. Jyothika, who was the main protagonist in the original film, was rumoured to be playing the lead role in the second installment too. However, she cleared the air while having an interaction with her fans on social media, by saying that she is not a part of the film.

According to a report in The Hindu, the film will be directed by P Vasu and Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project. Chandramukhi 2 will go on floors as soon as the pandemic is dealt with. It is being reported that the film will not have the humor track which is always there is Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana series. So far, four movies from the franchise have been released – Muni, Kanchana, Kanchana 2, and 3. The director has now taken it to Bollywood, with in the lead role. Titled Laxmi Bomb, the shooting was wrapped up a couple of months back.

Coming back to Chandramukhi, the first installment had Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, and Nayanthara in the lead roles, while Nassar, Vadivelu, Vijayakumar were seen in supporting characters. Chandramukhi 2 is reported to be a prequel, which will narrate the story of Vetayan and Chandramukhi. It is to be noted that Chandramukhi was the official Tamil remake of Mollywood film Manichitrathazhu, which had Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×