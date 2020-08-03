Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence clears the air about the film’s female lead

He stated that they have not yet decided the cast list and that the production company will finalise everything after the pandemic situation is contained.

At a time when several reports are making rounds on social media, about the female lead for Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2, the actor-director-choreographer took to his social media and cleared the air. He stated that they have not yet decided the cast list and that the production company will finalise everything after the pandemic situation is contained. He also added that an official announcement will be made on the complete cast and crew, once they confirm the same.

Raghava Lawrence wrote on his Facebook page, “Chandramukhi 2: Hi to my media friends, Many rumours about Chandramukhi 2 Female lead is being spread that Jyothika madam, Simran madam or Kiara Advani might be seen in the lead role but it’s all just fake news. The script work is going on, once the covid situation settles and The production confirms the female lead, We will officially announce it” (sic). Sun Pictures is reportedly bankrolling the project and the film will go on floors as soon as the pandemic situation is contained.

Earlier, reports starting the Jyothika will be playing the female lead made the rounds on social media. During an interaction for her film Pon Magal Vandhal cleared the air stating that she was not approached for the film. Next, reports stating that Simran will be seen as the leading lady surfaced, which was also denied. Recent reports stated that Kiara Advani will be seen playing the female lead surfaced. It is to be noted that Kiara is the leading lady in Raghava Lawrence directorial Bollywood film Laxxmi Bomb starring as the lead actor.

