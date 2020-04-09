Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence confirms starring in the P Vasu film with the blessings of Rajinikanth

The choreographer turned director Lawrence also stated in his post that he is lucky to be part of the film Chandramukhi 2 which will be helmed by ace director P Vasu.

The Kanchana director Raghava Lawrence shared a post on his Facebook account confirming that he will be starring in the film. The choreographer turned director Lawrence also stated in his post that he is lucky to be part of the film Chandramukhi 2 which will be helmed by ace director P Vasu. The film which is titled Chandramukhi 2 is the second part of the original film which had south megastar Rajinikanth in the lead. Raghava Lawrence also mentioned that he agreed to be a part of the film only after he took permission and blessings from the Petta actor.

The Darbar star Rajinikanth played the lead role in Chandramukhi which had hit the big screen in the year 2005. The south film, Chandramukhi also featured actors like Jyotika, Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vadivelu in key roles. The film was a blockbuster and did excellent business at the box office. The southern drama, titled Chandramukhi was a remake Manichitrathazhu which had released in the year 1993. The Malayam film featured south superstar Mohanlal in the lead. Manichitrathazhu also featured actors Shobana and Suresh Gopi.

Check out the post by Raghava Lawrence on Chandramukhi 2

Now, Raghava Lawrence has also confirmed that with the advance he has got from the makers of Chandramukhi 2, he will donate the sum for the COVID-19 relief fund. The choreographer cum director also adds that he will donate 3 Crores for the Coronavirus relief fund. Raghava Lawrence stated that he will donate 50 lakhs to the PM CARES fund, another 50 Lakhs to CM relief Fund of Tamil Nadu, and 50 lakhs for FEFSI union.

(ALSO READ: Raghava Lawrence meets Kamal Haasan after he receives backlash for his speech at Rajinikanth's Darbar event)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More