Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence to play the role of Vettaiyan played by Rajinikanth in the Ra Ra song?

Choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence will be seen in Chandramukhi 2 and reportedly, he will be essaying the role of Vettaiyan played by Rajinikanth in the Ra Ra song from the first part.

Rajinikanth and Jyotika starrer Chandramukhi will have a sequel sans the lead cast and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores. A decade after the film's release, veteran filmmaker P Vasu, who directed Chandramukhi, is all set to take up the sequel as well. Choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence will be seen in the film and reportedly, he will be essaying the role of Vettaiyan played by Rajinikanth in the Ra Ra song from the first part. The story will revolve around the back story of Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi. Lawrence will play the role of evil king Vettaiya played by Rajinikanth in the original.

Chandramukhi, the original film featured Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika and Nayanthara in the lead roles, while Nassar, Vadivelu, Vijayakumar were seen in supporting characters. Chandramukhi, which showed Jyothika in an unseen avatar turned out to be a huge hit of the year. It is to be noted that the film was the official Tamil remake of Mollywood film Manichitrathazhu, which had Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence is busy with his Bollywood project, Laxmmi Bomb. The film stars and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is a remake of the South film Muni 2: Kanchana. Due to lockdown, the makers might release the film on OTT platform, however, there is no official word regarding the same. Akshay plays a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar Birthday: Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, Radhika Sarathkumar & others pour in lovely wishes

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×