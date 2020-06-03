Chandramukhi 2: Simran REVEALS she is not replacing Jyothika in Raghava Lawrence starrer

Jyothika will not be replaced by Simran in the second installment of Chandramukhi 2 featuring Raghava Lawrence. This has been confirmed by the latter herself through the medium of a tweet.

Numerous speculations are rife about one movie of late and that is Chandramukhi 2 which features Raghava Lawrence as the male lead. He will be replacing superstar Rajinikanth in the second installment of the movie of the same name. Jyothika who played the female lead in Chandramukhi also confirmed during an interactive session on social media that she will not be a part of its next installment. Post that, multiple reports suggested that she has been replaced by Simran Bagga.

Now, Simran has finally opened up on the entire matter and to the disappointment of her fans, she will not be a part of the movie. Yes, that’s right. She has cleared the same through a tweet that reads, “It is a fake news I am sorry to disappoint my fans wanted to clarify I have not been approached for any such role for a movie. I kindly request you all to plz get it right before publishing it on any platform. Thank you.”

Check out Simran’s tweet below:

It is a fake news I am sorry to disappoint my fans wanted to clarify I have not been approached for any such role for a movie. I kindly request you all to plz get it right before publishing it on any platform.

Thank you. https://t.co/0xADfO3wwG — Simran (SimranbaggaOffc) June 2, 2020

Now, this has left fans wondering about the female lead who will be cast in the movie in place of Jyothika. Talking about Chandramukhi 2, it will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and directed by P Vasu. The movie will reportedly go on floors once the lockdown ends. Talking about Jyothika, her latest movie Ponmagal Vandhal has been released in an online streaming platform a few days back and received a positive response from the audience as well as film critics.

Credits :Twitter

