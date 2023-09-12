Chandramukhi 2, Skanda to Mark Antony; South Indian movie releases to watch out for in September 2023

Even though there is still enough time left for the month to be over, September has already produced many successful projects as far as Indian cinema is concerned. Anushka Shetty’s Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi, and Atlee directorial Jawan were all released this month. And, much to moviegoers’ joy, all these films received overwhelming responses from the audience and critics. In the meantime, there are still plenty of exciting films geared up for theatrical releases in the month of September, in all four South Indian languages.

Kasargold, Praavu, Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, Chaaver, and Oruvattam Koodi are the confirmed theatrical releases from Malayalam cinema this month. Meanwhile, Mark Antony, En 6 Vaathiyaar Kaalpanthatta Kuzhu, Demon, Chandramukhi 2, and Iraivan are the Tamil films set for release. Telugu movies like Changure Bangaru Raja, Ramanna Youth, Sodara Sodarimanulara, Cheater, Rudramkota, Ashtadigbandhanam, Tantiram: Chapter 1: Tales of Shivakasi, Skanda, Rules Ranjann, and Peddha Kapu: Part 1 are also gearing up for a release.

On the other hand, a number of Kannada movies are also slated for release in September, including 13 Part 1, Tatsama Tadbhava, Parimala D'souza, Tales of Mahanagara, Bun Tea, Digvijaya, Aaraariraaro, Baanadariyalli, Premam 2Two, Krranthiveera, and Ardhambardha Premakathe.

Here are a few of the biggest South Indian theatrical releases of September 2023:

Mark Antony

Vishal and SJ Suryah led Mark Antony is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film promises to be different when compared to other Tamil mass entertainers. The Madras High Court has removed the stay order imposed on the film’s release, and therefore Mark Antony will now hit theaters on September 15.

Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 has a lot to live up to as it is the sequel to the 2005 film Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and Jyotika. As its predecessor was such a huge success, Chandramukhi 2 already has a significant amount of buzz attached to it. Directed by P Vasu, the film belongs to the comedy-horror genre. Chandramukhi 2 has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under his banner, Lyca Productions.

Skanda

The Boyapati Sreenu-directed film features Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The actress has been the current favorite among Telugu filmmakers, as she is part of many anticipated films that are in the making. If Skanda indeed does well, then this will guarantee Sreeleela’s status as the next big thing in Telugu cinema.

Iraivan

The psychological action thriller features two of Tamil cinema's most popular actors, Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara, in the lead roles. Fans are particularly excited to see the two actors share screen space in the movie. Iraivan was supposed to be released last month but was pushed to September 28.

With a list of September 2023 movie releases, let us know in the comments section, which South Indian film you would prefer watching in theatres!

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more such updates on Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Prabhas’ Salaar and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo dethroned by THIS film as IMDb’s most anticipated Indian movie