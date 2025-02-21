Chandramukhi 2 star Srushti Dange calls out ‘discrimination’ and ‘false promises’ as she walks out of Prabhudeva’s live concert

Talented choreographer and actor Prabhudeva is all set to perform in his first-ever concert in Chennai. Ever since, he has been dropping updates about the same on his social media handle and keeping fans all excited about the same. Not just Prabhudeva, but Tamil actress Srushti Dange was also supposed to be a part of this event.

And now, the actress has openly announced rolling her name back from the same. In a tell-all open letter on her social media handle, Srushti cited facing discrimination and certain unfulfilled promises as the reason behind no longer being a part of the event.

Check out her post here:

However, she specified that the reason behind her exit was not certainly directed towards Prabhudeva and even went on to claim herself to be a great fan of the choreographer.

An excerpt from her long note read, “To all my amazing supporters who were expecting to see me at the Prabhu Deva concert, I am deeply saddened to share that I have decided to walk out of the show. This decision is not directed at Prabhu Deva sir in any way—I have been a huge fan of him and always will be. However, I cannot stand for discrimination and leanings."

The note, which has gone viral all over the internet in no time, also addressed how Srushti felt that her rights were taken away and she was meant to deal with unfulfilled promises.

Meanwhile, Prabhudeva, on the other hand, has been staying in the limelight for his recently released film Badass Ravikumar, featuring Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role.

Besides acting, the artist has also grabbed attention for choreographing the peppy and popular track Jaragandi from the movie Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Prabhudeva reportedly let go of his fees for this project.