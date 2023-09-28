Chandramukhi 2 Twitter Review: Does Raghava Lawrence's feature do justice to the horror franchise? See what netizens have to say

The Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P. Vasu has hit the big screens today (28th September). The film is a prequel to the 2005 horror comedy film, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika and was helmed by the same director. Chandramukhi 2 has been on the receiving end of hype and expectations of the fans, mainly owing to the cult status the 2005 film has developed over the years. As the film was released to audiences across the country, fans thronged the theaters to watch it and even shared their opinions and reviews

Chandramukhi 2 receives mostly positive reviews from the audience

The prequel which is helmed by P.Vasu, and features Raghava Lawrence in the lead role has received a lot of praise from the audience for the performances. Many fans called it a proper family entertainer as well. Additionally, the fans were also pleased with Vadivelu’s much-awaited return to a comedy role. According to fans, it was Kangana Ranaut’s performance as the titular character that was the show-stealer. The performances by Lakshmi Menon and Mahima Nambiar received praise as well.

The film also received praise for its background score, composed by M.M. Keeravani of RRR fame. However, there were mixed reviews regarding the songs in the films. The fans expected something iconic like the famous ‘Rara’ from the 2005 film. However, they were disappointed to find out that it was not part of the film.

The film also received criticism saying that it was a bit too predictable, following pretty much the same storyline as the film that came out 18 years ago.

Check out the review from the audience:

About the film

Chandramukhi 2 tells the story of the incident that took place 150 years prior to the Rajinikanth starrer. It shows how King Vettaiyan fell in love with the dancer Chandramukhi, and forcefully separated her from her lover, Gunasekharan.

