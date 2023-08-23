Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Chiranjeevi wishes to holiday on moon; Prithviraj Sukumaran and other celebs cheer

India has created history with the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing. The entire nation is filled with pride and happiness over ISRO's Vikram's soft landing on the Moon. The landing has been live telecasted on social media and television as well. With the historic landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon, India became the first country to land on the South Pole.

Chiranjeevi wishes to holiday on moon as Chandrayaan-3 lands

Several celebrities took to Twitter and expressed their pride and applauded ISRO for the historic Chandrayaan 3 moon landing. Chiranjeevi was one of the first few celebs who celebrated the huge feat. He also expressed his desire to holiday on the moon someday. The actor tweeted, "An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! History is Made today!! I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !! This clearly paves the way for more invaluable discoveries on the Moon and more scientific missions in days to come. Hopefully a Holiday on Moon may not be far off!."



Prithviraj Sukumaran and Simbu celebrate Chandrayaan 3 moon landing

Prithviraj Sukumarnan also celebrated the moon mission and called it a "momentous milestone". Silambarasan TR also said that India can reach anywhere, stars, moon, or beyond. The actor congratulated ISRO and wrote in his tweet, "Big congratulations to @isroon the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. This day is historic for every Indian, a moment of pride and belief that we can reach for the stars, the moon, and beyond. Proud!"



Advertisement

On July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission – Chandrayaan 3 at the Sriharikota launchpad in Andhra Pradesh. The nation is filled with pride as India becomes the fourth country to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: SS Rajamouli says 'tears rolling down the cheeks'; Jr NTR and others applaud ISRO