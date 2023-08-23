Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Kamal Haasan says 'ISRO is pride of the nation'; Suriya, Tovino Thomas and others cheer

The entire country has been celebrating the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon's surface. India created history as it became the first country to land near the moon’s South Pole. For the uninitiated, India is also the fourth country to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Celebrities congratulate ISRO for a successful moon landing

Kamal Haasan shared through his social media handle that today will be etched as a historic day and also reminisced about India’s journey to this monumental achievement. His tweet read, "From carrying satellite parts on bicycles to landing on the moon - What a journey it has been! Team ISRO is the pride of the nation. A historic day which will forever be etched in our nation’s spacefaring odyssey. The day is not far when Indians will walk on the moon."

His Indian 2 co-star, Kajal Aggarwal, also shared her excitement about the moon landing. She tweeted, "Chandrayaan-3's upcoming lunar rover will leave its mark by etching our national emblem, the Lion Capital of Ashoka from Sarnath, along with ISRO on the lunar surface. A historic moment that symbolizes India's lunar legacy and presence."

Maamannan star Udhayanidhi Stalin also congratulated ISRO on the remarkable milestone. He also referred to the lunar landing as an incredible glory and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to @isro as #Chandrayaan3 achieves a stupendous lunar landing! This remarkable milestone makes India the fourth country to accomplish this feat on the moon's surface. The relentless dedication and collaborative spirit of our scientists have brought us this incredible glory. #Chandrayaan3Landing #ISRO"

Other than the aforementioned names, Suriya, Gopichand, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Tovino Thomas also conveyed their wishes to ISRO for the staggering feat that they have achieved. Nagarjuna tweeted, "Congratulations india!! #Chandrayaan3 we are on the moon." Gopichand’s tweet was also along similar lines, as he wrote, "FINALLY THE HISTORY WAS CREATED BY INDIA Thank You @isro for Making all of us Proud Jai-Hind! #Chandrayaan3 #IndiaOnTheMoon"

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas tweeted, "Wow !! A historic moment for india to be the first country to land on the South Pole of moon! Congratulations India!! @ISRO - Indian Space Research Organisation #Chandrayaan3 #fourthcountrytolandonmoon #proudtobeanindian"

