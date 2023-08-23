Chandrayaan 3: Madhavan to Rishab Shetty, South celebs express pride and celebrate ISRO's landing

India is proud of another big achievement. On July 14, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission – Chandrayaan 3 at the Sriharikota launchpad in Andhra Pradesh. The launch was successful and the landing is expected to happen today. The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai.

Chandrayaan-3 will have its movements live-streamed on social media platforms and TV channels as India becomes the first country to ever land on the lunar south pole. With the historic landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon today, the entire nation including celebrities are filled with pride and excitement. Many South celebs such as R Madhavan, Rishab Shetty, Lavanya Tripathi and etc celebrated the landing of Vikram.

South celeb react to Chandrayaan 3 landing

R Madhavan is beyond with Chandrayaan 3 landing and also congratulates Nambi Narayan as well. He is a former scientist, on whom the film Rocketry was made. The actor wrote, "Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS- - MARK MY WORDS. Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE.. on this spectacular success.. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD... congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too.. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch."

Rishab Shetty shared images of Chandrayan 3 from the moon and took to Twitter to express his happiness. He wrote, Tomorrow marks yet another milestone for India, thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day. Let's join in prayer for the safe landing of the #VikramLander."



Lavanya Tripathi also said that she is indeed proud of the incredible feat. Prakash Raj had a very different reaction to Chandrayan 3 and it landed him in trouble. The actor took to Twitter and shared a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking.” Prakash Raj has been facing heavy backlash since then with people saying that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is linked to the country's pride. He has been booked in a police station of Karnataka's Bagalkot district.

