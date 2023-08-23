Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: Mohanlal and Vijay Deverakonda hail ISRO; Allu Arjun says ‘Proud moment for India’

Chandrayaan 3, India’s latest lunar exploration mission, has successfully landed on the moon. It is a big day for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), and people across the country have been joining in on the celebrations. On this historic achievement, many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to share their excitement over India’s successful lunar mission.

Chandrayaan 3 landed on the moon today, at 6:04 p.m., to be exact. India has created history by becoming the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. On the occasion, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Kalyanram Nandamuri, and Madhavan were among the celebrities who lauded ISRO for their historic achievement.

Celebrities cheer for Chandrayaan 3's moon landing

Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and congratulated ISRO on creating history. The actor, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, tweeted, "And finally, the South Pole opens up for humankind! Congratulations to every scientist, technician and staff member of @isro on getting #Chandrayaan3 to touch history at the Moon's South Pole! Here's to curiosity, persistence and innovation that have made a whole nation proud! Jai Hind! #IndiaOnTheMoon"

Not just Mohanlal, Malayalam cinema’s other Big M, Mammootty, also tweeted on Chandrayaan 3 and wrote, "Congratulations to each and every member of @isro on this historic achievement. I join the nation in celebrating this milestone. What a moment of pride."

Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, "Those smilesss :) That joy & pride across the country.. Kushiiiiiiiiiiiiiii" The official Twitter account of the movie RRR also put out a tweet expressing happiness over the moon landing. Kalyanram Nandamuri congratulated ISRO on the successful moon landing and tweeted, "India creates history Congratulations to @isro and everyone who worked towards the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3. Every Indian's chest swells with pride on this achievement."

