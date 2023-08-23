Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: SS Rajamouli says 'tears rolling down the cheeks'; Jr NTR and others applaud ISRO

Celebrities, including RRR stars Jr NTR and S S Rajamouli, cheered for the historic moon landing of Chandrayaan 3.

Written by Roopa Radhakrishnan Updated on Aug 23, 2023   |  07:04 PM IST  |  5.9K
PC: SS Rajamouli Twitter & ISRO
Key Highlight

Chandrayaan 3 has successfully landed on the moon. Thereby, India has created history by becoming the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. Many celebrities have taken to their social media accounts and celebrated the same. Jr NTR, S S Rajamouli, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, and Chiranjeevi were a few of the stars who applauded ISRO’s moon mission. 

Celebrities applaud ISRO after historic Chandrayaan 3 moon landing

