Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: SS Rajamouli says 'tears rolling down the cheeks'; Jr NTR and others applaud ISRO
Celebrities, including RRR stars Jr NTR and S S Rajamouli, cheered for the historic moon landing of Chandrayaan 3.
Key Highlight
Chandrayaan 3 has successfully landed on the moon. Thereby, India has created history by becoming the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. Many celebrities have taken to their social media accounts and celebrated the same. Jr NTR, S S Rajamouli, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, and Chiranjeevi were a few of the stars who applauded ISRO’s moon mission.
Celebrities applaud ISRO after historic Chandrayaan 3 moon landing
ALSO READ: Did you know Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies?
About The Author
A post graduate in Mass Communication who loves watching and writing about films. No matter the language or the genre, a... Read more
Advertisement
Credits: ISRO
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!