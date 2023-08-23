Chandrayaan 3: Rajinikanth says ‘US, Russia, and China watch in agast amazement…’; Yash pens a note

Chandrayaan 3 had a successful soft launch on the surface of the moon, today. Entire India is now celebrating this historical moment and the renowned celebs of the film industry have joined the bandwagon by reacting to the Chandrayaan 3 launch on social media. Rajinikanth, the legendary superstar of the Tamil film industry, and famous Kannada superstar Yash took to their respective official Twitter handles and reacted to the ISRO's massive achievement, with heartfelt posts.

Rajinkanth congratulates ISRO team

The Jailer actor, who is extremely happy and proud about Chandrayaan 3's smooth launch, took to his official Twitter handle and lauded team ISRO for their unmatchable efforts. "While superpowers like the US, Russia, and China watch in agast amazement, India stuns the world with this humongous achievement," wrote the superstar in his post. "For the first time ever, our nation stamps its proud identity by landing #Chandrayaan3 on the south pole of the moon! My heartfelt congratulations to our @ISRO team. You have made us proud!! #ProudIndian #SaluteIndia #JaiHind" Rajinikanth concluded the post.

Yash pens a heartfelt note

The KGF star, on the other hand, shared the official picture posted by ISRO on his Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note, congratulating team ISRO for the massive success of Chandrayaan 3 launch. "There is nothing impossible for those who try! Congratulations to @isro for the first-ever successful landing on the lunar south pole with Chandrayaan 3," reads Yash's post. "You have made history and put India on the forefront of space exploration, making all Indians proud and inspired generations to reach for the stars!" he further added.

