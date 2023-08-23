Chandrayaan 3 Success: R Madhavan posts an emotional video; says 'India managed to do it with limited budget'

It's a moment of pride for over a billion people as the third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3, has made a successful landing on the South polar region of the Moon, today, on August 23. Many well-known celebrities like Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and others took to Twitter to celebrate the success of this mission. R Madhavan posted a video expressing his happiness and moment of pride as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully executed the landing of Chandrayaan-3.

"It is a matter of pride not just for me, ISRO scientists but for the entire world. Congratulations to IRSO...I would be blabbering today but what an achievement...I'm so happy and proud and as everyone should be," said R Madhavan, further adding that India has managed to successfully make a soft and successful landing on the South polar region of the Moon with limited budget and resources.

"It is fabulous to be a part of history like this and to witness the moment when Chandrayaan 3 touched the surface of the moon, hats off to ISRO scientists," he concluded, in the video, with a message for team ISRO.

The launch of Chandrayaan 3 started on July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST and landed near the lunar south pole region on August 23, 2023.

R Madhavan's message to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

For the unversed, Madhavan played the role of Nambi Narayanan in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film was based on the life of Nambi, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja tweeted, "Congratulations to @ISRO for scripting another glorious chapter in India's space journey with the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3."

