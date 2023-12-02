Chandrika Ravi to play Silk Smitha in upcoming biopic; reveals first look poster on birth anniversary

Silk Smitha is undoubtedly one of the most prominent faces from the 1980s and 1990s. The actress quickly made a name for herself as an exceptional dancer and a style symbol, featuring primarily in Tamil and Telugu films and even extending to Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films.

Undeniably, her untimely demise in 1996 sent shockwaves across the country and was an indomitable loss to the film industry. Since then, several films have been made based on her life, either as a biopic or having been loosely inspired by them. The latest to join the fray is Chandrika Ravi, who took to social media to reveal that she would be portraying Silk Smitha in an upcoming biopic, titled Silk Smitha: The Untold Story. The announcement came on the actress’ 63rd birth anniversary, and Chandrika informed us that the biopic has commenced with the blessing of her family. She also shared the first-look poster from the film.

Check out her post below:

Silk Smitha biopics in the past

Prior to Silk Smitha: The Untold Story, there have been several biopics of the actress, the most prominent one being the Vidya Balan starrer The Dirty Picture, which came out in 2011. The film, helmed by Milan Luthria, also featured Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor, and many more in prominent roles. The film was a blockbuster hit and was widely appreciated by fans and critics. However, it was reported that the family of the actress was not happy with the film, upon which the producer of the film Ekta Kapoor added that the film was not based on Silk Smitha’s life.

Similarly, there was a Kannada film called Dirty Picture: Silk Sakkath Hot, and a Malayalam movie titled Climax, which were based on the actress’ life.

Chandrika Ravi on the work front

Chandrika Ravi was last seen in a cameo role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, which was helmed by Gopichand Malineni. The film also featured Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many more in prominent roles, and was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film was composed by Thaman S. The film received widespread commercial acclaim as an action entertainer.

The actress will next be seen in an English film titled Bollywood to Hollywood, which is helmed by Daniel Curtis Lee. The film features Trishna, Vinita Khilnani, Niyanta Acharya, and many more in prominent roles.

